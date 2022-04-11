Official results find Columbia City County race ended in tie

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Election certification conducted Monday determined that an election for a Columbia City Council city ended in a tie.
Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in last Tuesday's election for the Third Ward seat on the city council, according to the certification results.
Skala, a five-term incumbent, was challenged by Lovelady, a community activist and business owner.
The process for determining a winner now goes to Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.
The candidates could seek a recount or agree to resolve the issue with a method such as a drawing. Or the city could call a special election, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.
Skala said he is not inclined to seek a recount or agree to a method such as a drawing.
Lovelady said Monday he wasn't ready to issue a statement about which method he would choose.
If the city calls a special election, Skala would remain in his seat until the next available election date, which is the Aug. 2 primary.
