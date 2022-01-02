 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Official: Spanish ballots not required in Georgia county

  • 0

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia county says it's exempt from providing Spanish language ballots for at least another five years.

The Times of Gainesville reports that Hall County officials say an evaluation shows the county doesn't meet the requirement that more than 5% of its voting-age citizens are members of a language minority group that “do not speak or understand English adequately enough to participate in the electoral process."

Latino activists have been pushing for Spanish language ballots in Hall County, where 28% of all residents are Hispanic, according to Census data.

DeKalb and Gwinnett counties are the only Georgia jurisdictions that provide ballots in languages other than English. Gwinnett County added Spanish language ballots after the federal government told the county it had to do so in 2017. DeKalb County voluntarily added Spanish and Korean ballots in 2020.

Hall County elections director Lori Wurtz told the Board of Elections and Registrations in December that the county would not be reevaluated on providing Spanish language ballots for five more years. Wurtz said she had anticipated Hall County qualifying for bilingual ballots after this evaluation.

People are also reading…

“When we are tapped to do this, we’re ready,” she said.

Jurisdictions are evaluated using data from the American Community Survey every five years, said Gina Wright, executive director of the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office.

“These tabulations are not publicly available so there is not a way for anyone to determine on their own what that would be or how close they may or may not have been to meeting this,” Wright wrote in an email.

Hall elections board chairman Tom Smiley said multilingual ballots can add a significant cost to elections. The county would be responsible for translating signage, advertisements, ballots and any other election materials, Smiley said.

“There’s a large budget that would accompany that, and so it’s good for us to know that we did not meet that standard for this time,” he said.

In 2017, the Hall County board voted to require bilingual ballots for county and state elections in a controversial 2-1 vote while two seats were unfilled. A full five-member board overturned the decision in 2018.

Jerry Gonzalez of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials said that his organization continues to believe the county should add Spanish ballots even if not required.

“Hall County board of elections should take the proactive steps necessary to ensure Latino voters can freely exercise their right to vote by moving Spanish language access forward voluntarily,” Gonzalez wrote in an email.

People who need help translating ballots can still bring a translator with them to polling stations, as guaranteed by federal law, Gonzalez wrote.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America's thunderous rage felt distant.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Handbell rehearsals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News