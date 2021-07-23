Official: State still can inoculate kids without parental OK

The policy, named the Mature Minor Doctrine, has been a focal point in the ouster of Fiscus, who argued that she was let go to appease lawmakers opposed to vaccination outreach work on the COVID-19 shot for eligible minors.

In her first public comments since Fiscus was fired, Piercey wouldn't discuss the termination, other than to make a statement similar to what Gov. Bill Lee said the day before — that her job is to ensure that the department's people and policies conform to "his vision and in our belief about the appropriate role of government."

However, Piercey did say the “pause” in outreach for childhood vaccinations is over. She said they had to ensure that childhood vaccine marketing didn't seem to target children and not their parents, as some lawmakers claimed.

Piercey said she met with the senator on Thursday about his statement and said they are now “completely aligned” that there are “very nuanced and fringe situations where that might occur, and none of us want to get in the way of that.”