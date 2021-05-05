Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes

Longer-term changes would address how to improve the criminal investigations to better deter crime.

The decision comes amid heightened attention within the Pentagon on ways to address sexual assaults and other discipline problems in the military. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's first directive after he took office in January ordered senior leaders to look into their sexual assault prevention programs, and he later created a panel to study the matter.

The Fort Hood independent review panel, however, was created last year by former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

More than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers died in 2020, including in multiple homicides and suicides. Guillén's death and other cases prompted the independent review, which found that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems at the base. The review panel, which released its findings last December, also concluded that the Army CID was understaffed, badly organized and had too few experienced investigators.

Members of the panel told Congress members in March that the CID investigators lacked the acumen to identify key leads and “connect the dots.”