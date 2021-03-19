Officials: Black Belt leads state in vaccination percentages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s poverty-stricken Black Belt has the highest percentage of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, according to numbers released by health officials Friday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday released the first county numbers for the percentage of people over age 16 that have received vaccinations. The counties with the highest percentages were in the Black Belt, State Health Officer Scott Harris said. The Black Belt — which gets its name from the dark rich soil — is a high-poverty region of the state with a high-minority population.

“One thing we are proud to see is that the highest percent vaccinated counties are in the Black Belt for the most part. That's a deliberate effort on our part to reach those most vulnerable counties,” Harris said.

State numbers still show an overall racial disparity as to who is getting vaccinations. Across Alabama about 15% of the shots so far have gone to Black citizens who make up about 26% of the population, according to preliminary numbers.