Officials break ground on NJ wind energy construction port

New Jersey and federal officials broke ground Thursday on a facility designed to help the state take a leadership position in the burgeoning offshore wind energy industry on the East Coast.

Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh were among those who spoke at the ceremony for the New Jersey Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek Township, in Salem County.

The facility is designed to provide a place to manufacture giant blades and other components for offshore wind energy projects, which are increasingly being proposed — and approved — off the New Jersey coastline.

Its cost is estimated at between $300 million to $400 million.

“What we are doing is not only going to create good jobs, but it is going to be our greatest stand against climate change,” said Murphy, a Democrat.

Walsh, the former Boston mayor, noted that President Joe Biden in March set a goal of having 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy operating by 2030, enough to power about 10 million homes.

Walsh said he hopes similar projects will be approved elsewhere along the nation's shorelines.

“Other states can follow suit, right here, with what is happening in New Jersey,” he said.