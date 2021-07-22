 Skip to main content
Officials: CEO took money from group that feeds poor kids
AP

Officials: CEO took money from group that feeds poor kids

  Updated
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The director of an organization that feeds poor children during the summer in coastal Georgia stole from the state by saying she provided meals that were never made, investigators said.

Dawn Eggleston, CEO of Our Daily Bread, Inc., was indicted on two charges this month in Camden County, according to court papers.

In 2017, inspectors were called after the state agency responsible for the summer meals suspected Eggleston was lying about how many meals Our Daily Bread was providing throughout south Georgia, the state Inspector General's Office said in a news release.

Later that year Eggleston asked the state to pay her $831,000 for meals, some of which were never provided, investigators said.

The state requested the request, and Eggleston was indicted July 14 on charges of making false statements and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.

Officials did not say how much of the $831,000 actually was spent on meals.

Court records did not indicate if Eggleston had a lawyer and a message could not be left at a phone number for Our Daily Bread.

Georgia summer feeding program provides more than 5 million meals while school is out for about 82,000 children, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans rejected an effort Wednesday to begin debate on the big infrastructure deal that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with President Joe Biden, but pressure was mounting as supporters insisted they just needed more time before another vote possibly next week.

