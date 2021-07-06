Officials: Connecticut positioned for federal climate funds

The state's newest climate change legislation should put Connecticut in a good position to receive millions of dollars in anticipated federal funds to help foot the bill for expensive resiliency projects needed across the state, Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials said Tuesday.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said the $30 million in bonding included in the new state budget to help municipalities identify and plan for such projects, including green infrastructure, will also give Connecticut a leg up on other states.

“We'll be shovel ready. We’ll be at the front of the line,” said Dykes, during a bill-signing event held at a beach in Guilford. “It’s going to take a lot of dollars to help protect our communities from the impacts of climate change. And the best way to do that, dollars we really want to put to work, are federal dollars."

Curt Johnson, president of the environmental group Save the Sound, predicted Connecticut will receive $3 or $4 in federal funds for every $1 the state spends on these resiliency efforts.

“If we didn’t have that, the federal funds would fly over us up to Massachusetts or New Hampshire, down to Georgia or somewhere else,” he said. “It’s the only way we can capture those dollars.”