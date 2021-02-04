Officials: Coronavirus variant likely more common in Kansas

Dr. David Wild, a University of Kansas Health System vice president, said even before the first Kansas case was identified, he could “nearly guarantee” coronavirus variants were spreading already in Kansas and the Kansas City area.

“We know now of one in the state,” he said. “There will be more.”

Cases of the U.K. and other variants are identified through a full review of the virus' genome.

Fort Hays State and the local health department said the person infected with variant was a student-athlete at the university, which tests its athletes weekly for COVID-19. Officials said the athlete's contacts are being traced and that the state health department was sending a mobile testing van to Hays.

Hawkinson said it's “well established” that the U.K. variant is “more transmissible,” and public health officials fear it could be deadlier. But he added, “We have to be concerned about other variants arising as well."

“We are all tired, and it is one day at a time, but that is why we need to continue to need to be more vigilant, especially this weekend,” he said.