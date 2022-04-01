 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials finish buried nuclear waste cleanup at Idaho site

  • 0

ARCO, Idaho (AP) — Work to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in eastern Idaho has been completed, federal officials said.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday held a celebration to mark the completion of removing specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre (39-hectare) landfill at its 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

Specifically, officials targeted just under 6 acres (2.5 hectares) called the Radioactive Waste Management Complex. Officials said the work was completed 18 months ahead of schedule.

“What you’ve done here, the fact that we made a commitment — the state, the federal government, our partners, our contractors — to get things done and we got it done," said Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who took part in the event. “And that’s why we’re where we are today. That’s why it brings great confidence in what takes place out here at the lab.”

People are also reading…

The targeted radioactive waste included plutonium-contaminated filters, graphite molds, sludges containing solvents and oxidized uranium generated during nuclear weapons production work at the Rocky Flats Plant in Colorado during the Cold War.

“This project is a great example of what can be accomplished with dedicated employees, engaged management, a supportive state and involved stakeholders,” said William “Ike” White of the Energy Department.

The waste from Rocky Flats was packaged in storage drums and boxes before being sent from 1954 to 1970 to the high-desert, sagebrush steppe of eastern Idaho where it was buried in unlined pits and trenches. The area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Idaho Falls.

The landfill sits above the Lake Erie-sized Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer that supplies farms and cities in the region. A 2020 U.S. Geological Survey report said radioactive and chemical contamination in the aquifer had decreased or remained constant in recent years. It attributed the decreases to radioactive decay, changes in waste-disposal methods, cleanup efforts and dilution from water coming into the aquifer.

The report said contamination levels at all but a handful of nearly 180 wells are below acceptable standards for drinking water as set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Connie Flohr is manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project for the Energy Department’s Office of Environmental Management. She said the cleanup “demonstrates their ability to protect the underlying Snake River Plain Aquifer and allow for future research and development emissions at the Idaho National Laboratory site.”

The nuclear site started operating in the late 1940s under the Atomic Energy Commission, a forerunner to the Energy Department, and contamination of the aquifer began in 1952, according to the U.S. Geological Survey report.

Contamination reached the aquifer through injection wells, unlined percolation ponds, pits into which radioactive material from other states was dumped, and accidental spills mainly during the Cold War era before regulations to protect the environment were put in place.

In 1989, the area became a Superfund site when it was added to the National Priorities List for Uncontrolled Hazardous Waste Sites.

The cleanup project at the landfill site started in 2005 and is part of the Accelerated Retrieval Project. It's one of about a dozen cleanup efforts of nuclear waste finished or ongoing at the Energy Department site.

The project involving the landfill is part of a 2008 agreement between the Energy Department and state officials that required the department to dig up and remove specific types and amounts of radioactive and hazardous material.

The agency said it removed about 13,500 cubic yards (10,300 cubic meters) of material — which is the equivalent of nearly 50,000 storage drums each containing 55 gallons (208 liters). Some radioactive and hazardous remains in the Idaho landfill that will receive an earthen cover.

Most of the waste is being sent to the U.S. government’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico for permanent disposal. Some waste will be sent to other off-site repositories that could be commercial or Energy Department sites.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Revelations of a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls on the day of last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are raising fresh questions about the diligence — or lack thereof — of his record keeping.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jared Kushner testified for 6 hours before Capitol Riot committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News