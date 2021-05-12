Officials give Congress few answers on Afghanistan pullout

Pressed by lawmakers on whether the U.S. would stay longer in Afghanistan if needed to get all those solutions worked out, Helvey said the withdrawal timeline and the negotiations are on parallel tracks “but are not linked.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who has served as a senior defense and CIA official, asked how the U.S. will know if a threat is starting to emerge in Afghanistan. She noted that the Islamic State group was able to capture large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria before the U.S. went back into Iraq to help defeat the insurgents.

Helvey said the U.S. will need “persistent” intelligence. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, has said that keeping surveillance aircraft over Afghanistan will require long flights from U.S. bases in the region — as much as six hours away. As a result, he said, it will take a greater commitment for more drones and other aircraft to keep an eye on the terrorist groups.

The committee chairman, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, led a drumbeat about the need for the Pentagon and other agencies to rapidly get as many 18,000 Afghans who have worked for and aided the coalition effort out of the country. The Afghans, including thousands of interpreters who worked for the military, face violence or death at the hands of the Taliban if they stay.