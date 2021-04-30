Officials in Switzerland push back at Biden 'tax haven' barb

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are taking issue with U.S. President Joe Biden's comment that many companies use Switzerland, and two other territories, as tax havens, with the Swiss Federal Department of Finance calling such a claim “inappropriate and completely out of date.”

The pushback reported in Swiss media on Friday comes after Biden said in his speech to Congress on Wednesday that “a lot of companies also evade taxes through tax havens in Switzerland and Bermuda and the Cayman Islands” — part of his call for the rich and corporations to pay their fair share of tax.

“Switzerland considers this highlighting of Switzerland as a tax haven by the USA as inappropriate and completely out of date,” said spokeswoman Isabelle Roesch of the Swiss finance department in an email. “Switzerland meets all international standards in tax matters.”

Switzerland long had a reputation as a haven for tax dodgers to squirrel away their money to avoid fiscal authorities abroad. But Swiss authorities have been at pains to try to change the country’s image.