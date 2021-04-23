 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials: Invasive rats eradicated on Hawaii's Lehua Island
0 comments
AP

Officials: Invasive rats eradicated on Hawaii's Lehua Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Lehua Island in Hawaii has been declared free of invasive rats after decades of eradication efforts.

The state Department of Natural Resources made the declaration on Wednesday.

Officials monitoring the small, uninhabited island off of Kauai's western coast said getting rid of the rats creates new possibilities for the birds on the island, which has one of the most diverse seabird colonies in the state, Hawaii News Now reported.

At least 17 seabird species, many of which are threatened, live on Lehua Island.

Research has shown that rat-free islands with thriving seabird colonies have healthier marine systems, Hawaii News Now reported. The rats ate seabird chicks and eggs, hurting bird populations.

“The results are all around us,” said Mele Khalsa from the Island Conservation group. “The birds are happy. They are not being eaten by rats anymore and now we can move onto other things.”

Officials got rid of rabbits on the island in 2006.

Some of the most dominant birds Lehua Island include red-footed boobies and Laysan albatross.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The show must go on: 50,000 fans prepare for NZ concert

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News