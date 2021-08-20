Officials knew mayor's phone setting caused texts to vanish

Durkan spokesperson Anthony Derrick instead said “litigation involving the city,” including a lawsuit filed by the Times over alleged violations of the Public Records Act, is expected to produce thousands of documents and information.

Derrick added: “As is usual with such cases, until that thorough and systematic work can be done, it is rarely accurate to make assumptions based on individual records.”

But Holmes told the newspaper his office warned Durkan’s office that publicly attributing the loss to an undetermined tech issue was “untrue.”

“Someone changed the mayor’s settings from retain to delete — that is a deliberate act,” Holmes said.

Under state law and guidelines, local elected officials’ texts and other communications about public business must be retained for at least two years before being transferred to the state archives for further assessment. Anyone who willfully destroys a public record that’s supposed to be kept is guilty of a felony, according to state law. A forensic report on the missing texts is currently overdue.

Seattle could end up paying “tens of millions of dollars in damages and fees” to resolve lawsuits over the Durkan administration’s handling of last year’s protests, and “those damned missing text messages” are complicating the city’s legal defense, Holmes said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0