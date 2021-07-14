Officials: Major understaffing in Idaho prisons raises risks

Understaffing has been a somewhat frequent problem in Idaho and nationwide: Chronic understaffing — and efforts to hide it — was part of what prompted Idaho to sever a prison management contract with Corrections Corporation of America, now known as CoreCivic, back in 2013.

The current staff shortage and subsequent long work hours is hard on morale, Tewalt said.

“When there is that much uncertainty in your work schedule, it is hard to have a life outside of work," he said. “It's hard to plan things with your family. It's hard to be there for your kids.”

Tewalt attributed the staff shortage to a combination of issues, including the state's comparatively low pay for a highly stressful job.

Entry-level prison employees start at $16.75 an hour in Idaho, but entry-level correctional officers in Oregon start at $22.64 an hour, Tewalt said. Many other Idaho employers frequently pay $15 an hour to entry-level employees, he said.

Prison officials hope lawmakers will raise the starting rate to $18 an hour in the coming year and raise overall compensation, so longtime correctional officers don't find themselves making less than new hires.

Negative perceptions of law enforcement have also hindered recruitment, Tewalt said. Prisons are competing with an increasing number of other employers, such as Amazon, in trying to find new workers.

