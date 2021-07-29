Officials: Renewed mask mandate frustrating but necessary

Nevada reported 26 additional deaths and 1,345 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That's the highest single-day increase in new cases since Jan. 23, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Statewide, Nevada has recorded 355,091 infections and 5,900 deaths since the pandemic began.

The two-week test positivity rate is 14.3%, a surge from a low of 3.4% in mid-May. And the number of people in Nevada hospitals with COVID-19 is 26 times higher than it was two months ago.

Officials said they have made some progress in getting more people vaccinated over the past two weeks, with the number of daily vaccinations administered slowly starting to rise.

But the percentage of the population 12 and over that is fully vaccinated has remained stubbornly at 47%.

McDaniel noted that while there are some breakthrough cases of vaccinated people testing positive for the virus, they are a very small number of the new infections and are mostly mild.

“Vaccines are working as they should," she said.

Michelle White, Sisolak's chief of staff, said the state is not considering any kind of vaccine passport that offers proof of COVID-19 vaccination for those attending large events, but she said some businesses are exploring the idea for private events and are free to implement that.

