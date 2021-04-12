Officials seek dismissal in prison worker assault lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona officials are seeking to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by a corrections officer whose supervisor was accused of sexually assaulting her and three others who worked at a prison.

The lawsuit says managers at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence turned a blind eye to sexual harassment and created an atmosphere where Sgt. Jason McClelland believed he could harass others without consequences.

Earlier this month, lawyers for Corrections Director David Shinn, former Corrections Director Charles Ryan and Florence prison Warden Jeffrey Van Winkle said they should be dismissed from the civil case, arguing there’s no accusation that plausibly suggests that the three officials knew whether the harassment was going on.

The officer who filed the civil complaint said that she was sexually assaulted at the Florence prison by McClelland twice in 2019, but didn’t come forward out of fear of retaliation until last summer, when a nurse said McClelland had sexually assaulted her. “There is nothing in the (legal) complaint to indicate how any of the supervisory defendants could have known of the alleged assaults; defendant Shinn was not even employed by the department when they allegedly occurred,” the state’s lawyers wrote.