Officials urge vaccines as coronavirus infections spike

MIAMI (AP) — Officials in Florida's most populous county are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus as infection rates once again spike in the state.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other government, public safety and health officials released a statement Tuesday urging people to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Miami-Dade has already achieved a vaccination rate of over 75%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“For nearly a year and a half, our healthcare workers and first responders have put their lives on the line and made enormous sacrifices to protect our residents,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “If we can all step up and do our part once more — by getting this vaccine — we can slow the spread and prevent the variants from reversing the great progress we have already made.”

In less than a month, positive tests have increased from 3.6% to 8.6% in Miami-Dade County, officials said. In the last three weeks, the number of COVID-positive inpatients at Miami's Jackson Health System has increased 178%. More than 95% of the new patients are unvaccinated, and more than 40% are under age 50.