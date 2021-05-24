Officials vote no on cutting Hawaii County tourism promotion

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Some Big Island officials questioned the need to pump money into tourism promotion, but a measure to reallocate budget funds was voted down.
The issue came up at a county council budget meeting last week, West Hawaii Today reported Monday.
North Kona Councilman Holeka Inaba was concerned that other areas of Hawaii County's $609.1 million budget were being neglected. Inaba proposed removing $359,000 from the Department of Research and Development’s $459,000 line item for tourism promotion contract services.
“I feel that this money could be better used elsewhere,” Inaba said. “We have goals that state that tourism is compatible with historic and natural resources. That it’s not intrusive on our local communities, that it helps to strengthen private, public and international partnerships and makes us a resilient community," Inaba said. "And I don’t believe that to be true, as we’ve seen over the last year. With tourism gone, we were in the hole.”
Inaba’s measure died on a 3-5 vote.
Those voting against the measure said the funds focus on the importance of responsible tourism.
“We want our tourists when they come to come and be pono and responsible tourists. And when we take away this money, we are not going to be able to articulate that message,” said Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz.
Research and Development Director Doug Adams said the money helps the county’s strategic tourism plan.
“We’re working precisely on the things Councilman Inaba is concerned about,” Adams said. “(We want) visitors here connected to the identity of the island and not just on top of it. … That’s where we’re moving and removing these funds doesn’t help us get there. It actually makes it more difficult.”
Inaba said other areas need additional funding. He noted that there was only about $13,000 budgeted for fire station equipment on the island. He wanted to add $50,000 to that, noting firefighters recently had to buy their own air conditioner for a windowless station.
Puna Councilman Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder agreed with Inaba.
“For the most part, what I’ve heard from people is they’d like to see less tourism,” Kanealii-Kleinfelder said. “Going to beaches and finding them almost absolutely empty — there’s a beauty in that we will not get if we focus on increasing tourism.”
