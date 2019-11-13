Officials warn Hawaii mail voting won’t mean faster results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawmakers initially planned for Kauai County to run a pilot program for all-mail voting next year. But they decided to extend the program across the state to reduce logistical issues.

“The idea here is to make it easier for people to vote and to get more people voting. And that’s something that’s been seen in other states that have started to move forward with these kinds of measures,” said Rep. Chris Lee, a Democrat from Kailua and the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

In the long run, he said the state will likely save money by using voting by mail.

Primary election voters will start receiving their ballots and instructions on July 21. To be counted, the ballots must be mailed so that they are received by election officials on election day.

Election authorities will set up a limited number of voter service centers where people may drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their ballots in person if they choose. For the primary, these will open on July 27 and remain operating through election day.

Takahashi said Oahu will also have eight to 10 ballot deposit boxes. They each weigh 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) and are made of quarter-inch (6 millimeter) welded steel so they can’t be broken into. A forklift will be needed to move them around, he said.