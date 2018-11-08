Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
House elections in Ohio.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|37
|62
|0
|Leading
|0
|0
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|37
|62
|0
|Current
|33
|66
|0
AP Elections 11-08-2018 22:39
