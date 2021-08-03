 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OH-Winners
0 Comments
AP

OH-Winners

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

08-03-21 22:38,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Ohio.

U.S. House - District 11

Shontel Brown, Dem

U.S. House - District 11

Laverne Gore, GOP

U.S. House - District 15

Allison Russo, Dem

U.S. House - District 15

Mike Carey, GOP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: A smoky sunset

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News