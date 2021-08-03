OH-Winners

08-03-21 22:38,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Ohio.
U.S. House - District 11
Shontel Brown, Dem
U.S. House - District 11
Laverne Gore, GOP
U.S. House - District 15
Allison Russo, Dem
U.S. House - District 15
Mike Carey, GOP
