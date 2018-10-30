COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief says an estimated 1.2 million absentee ballots have been requested and more than 737,000 absentee ballots cast so far for next Tuesday's midterm election.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says those tallies as of last Friday are up compared with the same point in the 2014 election, when more than 881,000 absentee ballots had been requested and 477,000 had been cast.
Ohioans can vote absentee by mail or in person ahead of Election Day, which is Nov. 6.
Voters are deciding races for governor, a U.S. Senate seat, other statewide offices and a statewide drug sentencing issue, in addition to a slew of local issues.