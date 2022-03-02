 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ohio AG wants state pension funds to remove Russian assets

  • 0
Ukraine-Russia-Ohio Investments

FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2020. Yost is urging the state's five public employee retirement funds to identify Russian investments and divest them from the funds, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Yost says retirement assets of Ohioans, some of whom are of Ukranian descent, should not be used to support Russian aggression.

 Julie Carr Smyth - staff, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's five public employee retirement funds have a “moral imperative” to divest themselves of Russian financial holdings to further punish the country over its invasion of Ukraine, state Attorney General Dave Yost said Wednesday.

Yost directed the five funds to identify Russian equities and divest the funds of them as quickly as possible. The request is nonbinding, but he said the funds have a fiduciary responsibility to their members.

“The pension systems invest billions of dollars of assets that belong to public employee retirees,” Yost said. “That money should not be used to help keep an economy afloat that is sponsoring a war machine.”

Furthermore, Ohio has a large Ukranian-American population and some public retirees are undoubtedly of Ukranian descent and don't want their money invested in Russia, the attorney general said.

Governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states took actions beginning Monday to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

People are also reading…

The Montana Board of Investments — which oversees nearly $25 billion in assets held by the state’s pension funds, workers’ compensation funds and money held by schools, universities and local governments — has identified about $15 million in assets that are “tied to Russian interests,” and is reviewing ways to exit from them, Dan Villa, the board’s executive director, said Tuesday.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard).

In addition to punishing Russia, Ohio pension fund divestment is necessary to protect retired Ohioans, since Russia's increasing isolation could lead to the devaluation of its assets, Yost said.

“Widespread bankruptcies seem a likely outcome--an outcome in which our Ohio public pension systems and their members should not share,” Yost said.

The Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, with about $6.5 million in Russian investments in its $19 billion portfolio, is reviewing its options for withdrawing from Russian interests, fund spokesperson David Graham said.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System said its executive board planned to meet later Wednesday to discuss the attorney general's request.

OPERS, with assets of about $127 billion, is the state's largest public pension system and the 12th largest in the nation.

Associated Press Writer Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral moments from President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News