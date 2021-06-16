Ohio budget may impact broadband money, government networks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate’s budget plan would squash the state’s momentum toward boosting broadband access and make it harder to get more residents connected to high-speed internet in areas where the private sector isn’t stepping in, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

As lawmakers sort through competing state budget proposals this week in pursuit of an agreement, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is advocating for them to keep the $190 million that the House proposed for expanding residential broadband and scrap the Senate's proposed restrictions for local government-owned broadband networks.

Operators of such networks say the Senate proposal could hamstring or kill their operations just as they’re seeing a federal tailwind. President Joe Biden’s administration is advocating for funding such networks and local governments getting access to huge amounts of federal relief funding that could be used to address broadband needs.

The pandemic exposed how important high-speed internet has become for schooling, business and other aspects of modern life. Economic development officials consider it an essential service, akin to public utilities. But state officials say an estimated 300,000 households and at least 1 million residents across Ohio lack broadband, and some advocates say the numbers are even higher.