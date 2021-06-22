Ohio business groups speak against GOP vaccination bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two major Ohio business groups on Tuesday came out in opposition to pending GOP legislation in the Ohio House that would prohibit employers, either public or private, from requiring employees to receive vaccinations.

The bill also would prevent workers from being fired as a result of refusing to get vaccinated and allow them to sue their employers if they felt their rights had been violated under the law.

The measure before the Republican-controlled House Health Committee has attracted multiple opponents of COVID-19 vaccines but does not mention coronavirus. Instead, it addresses mandatory requirements for all vaccines, such as for the flu.

Representatives of both the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Manufacturers' Association testified against the bill Tuesday.

The chamber “strongly believes that employers should have the freedom to operate their businesses, to make decisions about protecting their workforce, and to develop the health and safety policies and practices that meet the needs of their individual workplaces,” said Keith Lake, vice president of Government Affairs for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.