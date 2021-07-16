 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio car dealer Moreno top GOP fundraiser in US Senate race
0 Comments
AP

Ohio car dealer Moreno top GOP fundraiser in US Senate race

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland car dealer Bernie Moreno outraised the rest of the crowded Republican field vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio last quarter, pulling in more than all but the best known Democratic contender, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

Moreno, a first-time candidate running on an anti-socialist platform, raised $2.24 million for the quarter ending June 30, according to federal campaign finance filings this week.

That compared to $1.14 million for former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, just under $976,000 for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and almost $533,000 for Cleveland businessperson Mike Gibbons.

Contributions raised don't give the whole financial picture, though.

Three-time Senate contender Mandel reports more than $5 million on hand, compared to Moreno's $1.64 million. Gibbons has a whopping $5.86 million on hand, but most of that is the self-funder's own money. Timken reports about $2.14 million in the bank, with a $1 million personal loan to repay.

Ryan reported raising $3.1 million, which included a transfer of over $1 million from his congressional account.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks at Feenstra Family Picnic

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News