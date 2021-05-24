Ohio county ordered to purchase disputed voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme County on Monday sided with a county elections board in a dispute over the purchase of voting machines tied to unfounded allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

At issue before the high court was a rift between the bipartisan elections board in Stark County and that northeastern county’s GOP-dominated board of commissioners, involving Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems machines.

Under a 2018 law approved by Ohio lawmakers, “the commissioners must acquire the voting machines selected by the elections board,” the Supreme Court said in a 6-1 ruling.

Although the current selection process doesn't allow commissioners to scrutinize the election's board choice of voting machines, that's a matter for state lawmakers, not the court, the justices said.

Messages were left for attorneys representing the elections board and the county commissioners, and for Dominion Voting Systems. Elections board officials argued that without an order from the high court forcing the purchase, the machines wouldn't be available in time for the November election