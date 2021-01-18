Ohio Dems tap 1st female chair, 1st Black executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party is hoping that two historic picks last week — its first female chair and its first Black executive director — can restore its candidates' fortunes against the state's dominant Republicans while also healing internal party divisions.

The choices of Summit County councilmember Liz Walters as chair and Malik Hubbard as interim executive director followed a bitter clash with groups representing the party's Black legislators and youth voters.

The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus and Ohio Young Black Democrats accused the party of taking advantage of Black Ohioans, as one lawmaker put it, as “just a hook-up for votes,” without giving them a significant role in party decisions. They insisted on representation within party leadership.

Walters' election Thursday means both Ohio’s major political parties are now run by women. Republicans elected Jane Timken to a third term as chair on Friday.

Under Timken's leadership, the GOP has retained control of both state legislative chambers and every statewide executive office, as well as delivering Ohio's 18 electoral votes to President Donald Trump, who won the state by 8 percentage points last year.