Ohio elections chief again orders limit on ballot drop boxes

Still, spokesperson Maggie Sheehan said in a statement on the new order that LaRose is maintaining the status quo while “the newly seated General Assembly takes up the question of the time, manner and location of alternative means for voters to return absentee ballots other than the United States Postal Service.”

Curbside dropoff of ballots became a growing trend last year as election officials sought socially distanced voting alternatives amid the coronavirus pandemic and grappled with the potential for mail-in voting lags due to U.S. Postal Service cutbacks.

The issue was rearing its head again, after litigation quietly ended and LaRose's earlier order expired in December.

LaRose had been asked Feb. 2 to cast a tie-breaking vote on the drop box issue in Hamilton County, home to Cincinnati. The bipartisan election board there split 2-2 in a Jan. 19 vote on a motion to investigate the cost and feasibility, including security aspects, of installing multiple drop boxes around the county.

The directive's release followed inquiries by The Associated Press about the status of LaRose's decision on breaking that tie.

During the 2020 election, Cuyahoga County, home to populous and Democratic-leaning Cleveland, also wanted to expand drop boxes so that ballots could be collected at six public libraries around the county.

