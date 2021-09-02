Ohio elections chief launches new idle voter purge process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief this week launched a new effort to purge inactive voters from state rolls, while using the announcement to push for passage of a bill making several changes to the state's election process.

The four-year process for purging inactive voters targets those who have not voted for two years, and whose addresses may have changed and whose voter registration must be updated to reflect the move, according to Wednesday's directive by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose to Ohio's 88 county elections boards.

Inactive voters can keep themselves on the rolls by voting in any election in the next four years, submitting an absentee ballot application, registering to vote or taking other elected-related steps.

Earlier this year, LaRose said 97,795 inactive voter files were removed in scheduled post-2020 election voter roll maintenance, a lower number than predicted after thousands of voters avoided the purge by voting and undertaking other election activities. Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters.