Ohio GOP censures 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party censured U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and nine other GOP representatives Friday for voting in February to impeach former President Donald Trump, in a nearly unanimous vote of the powerful central committee.

The vote made the Cleveland congressman the eighth of the 10 defectors to be rebuked or censured by a state or local party. Efforts against two others failed to take hold.

The resolution to censure that was approved by the committee called Trump's second impeachment process meritless, unprecedented, unconstitutional and purposeless. Along a narrower vote, the committee also approved a second resolution, which hadn’t been on the agenda, calling on Gonzalez to resign.

The question was brought by a party now led by Bob Paduchik, a Trump adviser and loyalist who ascended as chair after the resignation of Jane Timken, who is pursuing a coveted open Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Timken has faced criticism from rivals in the GOP Senate primary for as chair initially defending and not rebuking Gonzalez, who has strongly stood by his vote despite an onslaught from party conservatives.