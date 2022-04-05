 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio educators would be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, under newly introduced Republican legislation that mirrors a recentlyh passed Florida law dubbed “Don't say gay” by critics.

The Ohio legislation also requires that teaching about sexual orientation or gender identify must be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for children in fourth through twelfth grade, according to the bill introduced Monday by GOP Reps. Jean Schmidt and Mike Loychik.

The proposal would also prohibit the teaching of “divisive or inherently racist concepts” including the academic theory known as critical race theory. That prohibition is similar to other bills pending in the Ohio Legislature that ban schools from requiring or compelling Ohio teachers to affirm a belief in the systemic nature of racism or “the multiplicity or fluidity of gender identities.”

The two anti-critical race theory bills introduced in May and pending before the House State and Local Government Committee are also similar to legislation introduced nationwide by GOP lawmakers.

