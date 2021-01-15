Ohio gov. activates more National Guard as Columbus shutters

“I am asking members of our community, if you do not have business downtown, please avoid the area,” Quinlan said. “There will be no tolerance for illegal activity. We are prepared for the activities that this city faces in the coming days.”

DeWine announced Thursday the closure of the Ohio Statehouse, where protests are suspected to be held, and all other state buildings for a week.

The governor and other state and local officials have still not disclosed any details about the anticipated size of the protests or how they have determined there will be any.

Many online platforms the groups used to share information have been banned in recent days, and it’s unclear what might happen in the coming days.

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

