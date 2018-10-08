CLEVELAND (AP) — The major-party candidates for Ohio governor are sparring over insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions, each saying the other has misrepresented the issue.
Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray faced off Monday at Cleveland State University with the final month of their closely watched contest closing in.
DeWine is Ohio's attorney general. He says Cordray's ads saying he opposes protections for pre-existing conditions are misleading. He says a person with a family as large as his has a good understanding of health care issues, and he pointed to his lawsuit against the drug companies.
Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, says he anticipated the answer and is releasing a letter on his website highlighting DeWine's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act on his first day in office.