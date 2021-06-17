Ohio governor: House expulsion vote should be respected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House’s decision to expel former representative Larry Householder was a choice to be respected, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday while repeating his belief that Householder should have resigned.

Householder, a Republican like DeWine, was removed from the House Wednesday by a bipartisan vote in the chamber's first expulsion in 150 years. Householder, a former House speaker, is under federal indictment in an alleged bribery scheme.

The GOP-controlled House approved a resolution that stated Householder was not suited for office because of the indictment. The state Constitution allows expulsion for “disorderly conduct” without defining it.

DeWine said the decision to remove Householder was a matter for a separate branch of government.

“I felt that he should have resigned, but this was a decision that was made by the House and we should respect that decision,” DeWine said.