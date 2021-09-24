Ohio governor lobbyist resigns; was linked to bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's top lobbyist, a man linked to an ongoing federal bribery probe but never charged, resigned Friday after three years on the job.

Legislative Director Dan McCarthy cited “the pace and grind” of the job and referred to predecessors who warned him against serving more than two years.

“I know I've run quite a bit over my two year commitment but I think now is the right time to resign as your Legislative Director,” McCarthy wrote in his letter to the Republican DeWine.

Federal prosecutors charged five individuals last year, including the then-House speaker, with orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme to assure the 2019 passage of a bill bailing out two nuclear power plants. Prosecutors say the scheme also involved killing efforts to put a petition on the ballot to overturn the bailout.

The power plants were operated at the time by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.