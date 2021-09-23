Ohio governor offers new vaccine incentive for young people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans ages 12-25 who receive the coronavirus vaccine can enter a new lottery making them eligible for five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday in his latest effort to boost number of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Details of the new Ohio Vax-to-College program will be announced soon, and is aimed at the group of Ohioans with the most room to grow in terms of receiving the vaccination, the Republican governor said.

Only 46% of Ohioans aged 12-25 statewide have received the initial dose of the vaccine, DeWine said. Receiving the vaccine is the best way for students to continue participating in sports from cross country to football and extracurriculars like theater and debate, he said. He reminded Ohioans that students who are vaccinated don't have to quarantine if they're exposed to someone with COIVD-19.

Vaccinations remain the state's ticket out of the pandemic, DeWine said.

“Keeping our children in school in person is a top priority for the state,” he said. “It is a top priority for parents. It is a top priority for our schools, our teachers, our administrators.”

The state has seen more than 42,000 cases of COVID among kids ages 5-17 in Ohio since mid-August, the governor said.