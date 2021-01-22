Ohio governor orders $390 million across-the-board cuts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday ordered $390 million across-the-board budget cuts for the rest of the fiscal year, citing the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A new budget year begins July 1.

The Republican governor also announced that — because the cuts aren't as big as last year — an additional $160 million can be provided to the state Department of Education and $100 million to the Department of Higher Education. This was money that was previously withheld.

“As many schools, colleges and universities return to in-person learning, it’s important that the funding be reinstated," DeWine said. The governor has set a goal of K-12 students returning to some form of in-person learning by March 1.

In June, DeWine cut $775 million from the budget because of plummeting revenue due to the pandemic. Ohio's total 2021 budget, including state and federal funds, is about $72 billion. But much of that is tied up in mandatory programs like Medicaid, the joint state-federal health care program for poor children and families.