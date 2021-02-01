Ohio governor proposes $1 billion to offset pandemic harm

Increased tax revenue available for the budget reflects pandemic-driven spending on taxable goods — everything from exercise equipment to home office furniture — that came at the expense of decreased spending on non-taxable services such as haircuts and tennis lessons, said State Budget Director Kimberly Murnieks.

Spending $50 million to market Ohio drew fire from the top House Democrat, Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron, who said too many Republican policies harm women, people of color and LGBTQ people. Both DeWine and GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted defended the state’s openness.

“We’ve got small towns with conservative values, we’ve got some cities with progressive values,” Husted said. “All across the scope, Ohio is a place where no matter what you want, we’ve got it.

The two-year budget pays for a vast chunk of Ohio government programs, from funding for schools and universities, the cost of running parks and prisons, and the price tag of Medicaid, the joint state-federal health care system for poor children and families.

House lawmakers will consider the plan first and produce their own proposal. The Senate comes next, and a final plan approved by the House, Senate and DeWine must be signed into law by July 1.

———

Contributing to this report was Farnoush Amiri, a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.