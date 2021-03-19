Ohio governor, trolled by Trump, says he'd take endorsement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, trolled by former President Donald Trump for acknowledging the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election, said Friday he’d accept a Trump endorsement for his second gubernatorial run.

“Well, sure,” DeWine said when asked about the possibility during a forum at the City Club of Cleveland.

“Endorsements are interesting but ultimately people make a decision who they want to be their governor or their senator,” DeWine said. “I’m not sure endorsements play such a huge role.”

Asked if he stood by that position in light of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, DeWine called it “a horrible, horrible day,” especially for someone like him who served 20 years in the Capitol as a congressman and senator.

Trump “should have done more,” DeWine said.

DeWine has long avoided criticism of Trump, frequently saying it was important for Ohio that he have a good relationship with the White House. An exception came the day after the breach, when DeWine said Trump “poured gas on the fire” ahead of the siege at the U.S. Capitol.