Ohio governor unsuccessfully sought changes to health bill

The bill would also limit state of emergency orders to a period of 90 days but allow lawmakers to extend them in 60-day increments indefinitely.

In proposals made last weekend by GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman — both Republicans — DeWine signaled he would support the bill if it called for governors' emergency declarations and orders to remain in place as they do now unless the Legislature acts.

As part of that change, the administration proposed requiring a two-thirds majority to rescind an order within the first 90 days of an emergency, and a three-fifths majority after 90 days, the email said.

The governor also wanted three ex officio appointees on a newly created legislative committee that reviews health orders. In addition, DeWine wanted the ability to reissue an order 30 days after the Legislature overturned it.

Those proposals weren't accepted, and DeWine vetoed the bill Monday, saying it was both unconstitutional and a dangerous restriction of the state's ability to fight future health emergencies. GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate overrode that veto Wednesday, the first override of DeWine's tenure as governor.