Ohio governor would issue mask mandate if law allowed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he would have issued a statewide mask mandate to slow spiking cases of the coronavirus if the Legislature hadn’t tied his hands through a strict restriction on public health orders.

DeWine, a Republican, said he fears a fight with fellow GOP lawmakers, including one that might end up in court, could cause confusion at the worst time.

“I’m afraid what would happen is we would slide backwards and we would go the wrong way instead of the right way,” DeWine said.

DeWine, among the most aggressive of governors at the outset of the pandemic, has cited the restrictive legislation among his reasons for not imposing new mandates, as well as a belief that “the vast majority of people” nearly 18 months into the crisis want to make their own decisions.