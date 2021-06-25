Ohio House approves legislation aimed at protest behavior

— A bill by which Ohio would rate the performance of schools using a five-star system instead of A to F letter grades in the state report card system. The legislation makes other changes that supporters say help make the reports clearer and more useful. It also would make the SAT and ACT exams optional for high schoolers. The bill now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine.

— A bill requiring a fine and community service for a misdemeanor assault offense if the victim is a sports official and the assault is committed during or immediately before or after games or in retaliation to officials' rulings. Co-sponsor Reps. Bill Roemer, a Republican from Richland in northeastern Ohio, and Joe Miller, a Democrat from Amherst in northern Ohio, say the legislation is needed to help stop abuse of sports officials which is leading to fewer and fewer people willing to do the job. The bill goes now to the Senate.

In addition, House Speaker Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, said Friday he expects the joint House-Senate committee ironing out differences in the state's $75 billion budget to finish their work by Monday.

Also this week, the Ohio Senate on Thursday amended its previously approved sports betting bill to allow for more brick-and-mortar sports books in the state’s largest counties.