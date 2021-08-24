Ohio House Republicans debate anti-vaccination bill again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would prohibit Ohio employers from requiring workers to receive vaccinations was scheduled for additional testimony from supporters and opponents on Tuesday.

The measure before the GOP-controlled House Health Committee has attracted multiple opponents of COVID-19 vaccines but does not mention the coronavirus. Instead, it addresses mandatory requirements for all vaccines, such as for the flu.

The legislation would also prevent employees from being fired as a result of refusing to get vaccinated and would allow them to sue their employers if they felt they'd been wrongly dismissed.

Backers, including bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross, say vaccinations should be a personal choice. Debate over the legislation achieved national notoriety in June when a doctor testified before the committee that people have become magnetized by the vaccine, allowing metal to stick to their skin. That has not happened.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a bulletin June 3 specifically debunking this falsehood, explaining that all COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals.