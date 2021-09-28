Ohio House Republicans debut new anti-vaccine mandate bill

The legislation “empowers Ohioans by ensuring the availability of clear, unambiguous COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions,” Carfagna said Tuesday. “It balances personal medical freedom and protecting the health and safety of Ohioans.

Employees would not be responsible for costs imposed by employers for alternative methods to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as masking or testing, according to the bill. Employees would have to cover the cost of proving they already have a natural immunity to the coronavirus.

Rep. Jennifer Russo, a Democrat from Upper Arlington in suburban Columbus, questioned why other health care workers, such as those working in nursing homes, weren't also prevented from claiming the exemptions. Seitz said many nursing homes are already facing severe staffing shortages and there was a concern about making that shortage worse by those employees being required to get the vaccine.

Seitz said the goal is for the full House to approve the measure Wednesday.

The previous legislation would have prevented employees from being fired as a result of refusing to get vaccinated and would allow them to sue their employers if they felt they had been wrongly dismissed.