Ohio is latest state to see GOP-backed voting law rewrite

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who has at times parted with his own party, has embraced key elements of Seitz's bill that mirror proposals he has been pushing, in some cases for years. Those include the absentee ballot and voter registration changes.

LaRose also pushed an item moving the date to request absentee ballots from three days to 10 days before an election. Some Democrats have blasted the move as suppressive, although both election officials and voting rights advocates have acknowledged that the current deadline is so tight that it puts voters at risk of making their ballots late and ineligible to be counted.

Logistics also have been cited as the reason for eliminating voting on the Monday before an election. The legislation gives leeway to the secretary of state to add the six hours lost to other early voting days, such as in the evenings.

The bill would make requesting an absentee ballot online more difficult than requesting a paper version is now, requiring two forms of ID rather than one. Seitz argues that the two-step authentication system he's outlined is necessary for election security, mirroring requirements already in place for online voter registration.