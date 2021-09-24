Ohio lawmakers line up to repeal subsidy for coal plants

CLEVELAND (AP) — Some lawmakers in the Ohio Legislature want to end a subsidy for two unprofitable Cold War-era coal plants that have cost state electric customers more than $340 million thus far and leave them on the hook for hundreds of millions more, thanks to a tainted energy bill that led to the biggest corruption scandal in state history.

A bill in the Senate is sponsored by a Republican and a Democrat, and the more recent House version is sponsored by two Republicans.

The subsidy for the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation plants was a late addition to a 2019 energy bill that initially focused on a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants.

One of the plants is southern Ohio's Gallia County. The other is in Madison, Indiana, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Cincinnati.

Bill sponsor Rep. Laura Lanese, a Republican from Grove City, in written testimony this week before the House Utilities Committee, said that the plants are unprofitable and that their subsidy distorts free market principles and chases away competition.

Co-sponsor Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, a Republican from Paris Township, wrote that the parent bill must be dismantled piece by piece "in order to restore the public’s trust.”