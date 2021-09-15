Ohio map-making panel sees new proposals as deadline nears

Sykes said earlier in the day that his hopes for a compromise were waning, but that he would keep trying.

“To have a bipartisan plan, you need the will to do it, and I don’t see that at this point,” he said.

He said he had spoken to all four Republican commission members and was given “no indication that they would support” maps Democrats have brought forward as an alternative to those offered by the GOP. Republicans’ map of Ohio’s 99 House districts was given an F grade by one anti-gerrymandering group.

Only two of the panel’s five Republicans would need to side with Democrats to accomplish the 4-3 vote needed for a 10-year map. The commission’s GOP members are DeWine, House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber.

Public statements by LaRose and Faber have suggested they might be amenable to supporting maps also favored by Sykes and the panel's other Democrat, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, his daughter.

Ohio Republican Chair Bob Paduchik weighed in on the wrangling Tuesday with a statement that suggested the political divide remains wide.