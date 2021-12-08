 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ohio redistricting battle heads to state Supreme Court

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The shape of Ohio’s state government for the next decade will be in the balance Wednesday as the Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments on new legislative maps that voter-rights and Democratic groups say are gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

Lawyers for the state will be defending the district boundaries, which are likely to retain Republicans’ Statehouse supermajorities, as constitutional. Justices can either affirm the maps or send them back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to be redrawn.

The dispute comes amid the process of redrawing legislative and congressional district maps that states must undertake once per decade to reflect changes from the U.S. Census. Wednesday’s arguments relate only to legislative maps, not the one for U.S. House districts.

Advocacy and Democratic groups – the plaintiffs – argue the new boundaries undermine voters’ rights. They’re hoping the court opts to explain why the map is unconstitutional, so the GOP-dominated redistricting commission has clear guidance for creating “something that is fair for everyone,” said Patrick Yingling, an attorney for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative.

People are also reading…

When Ohio voters approved a new legislative map-drawing system in 2015, they gave the high court with its 4-3 Republican majority exclusive jurisdiction to settle disputes over the maps. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a 70-year-old moderate Republican who will leave the court at year’s end due to age limits, is viewed as a potentially pivotal swing vote.

Separately, the legislative maps were challenged in federal district court Dec. 1 by a pair of Youngstown-area Black voters. New Bethel Baptist Church senior pastor Kenneth Simon and activist Helen Youngblood argue the maps violate the Voting Rights Act by stripping African Americans of the chance to elect a candidate of their choice. Their lawsuit’s fate is unclear, however, given federal courts were not given jurisdiction under Ohio’s new redistricting process.

Three separate cases challenging the maps in the Ohio Supreme Court have been consolidated for purposes of Wednesday’s arguments. Among groups involved in the challenges are the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s legal arm, the ACLU, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, CAIR-Ohio, the League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute.

The court has given each side — with its lineup of multiple lawyers — 30 minutes to make their case, which is double the usual time. A decision will come quickly, although probably not on the spot, because time is of the essence. The candidate deadline for 2022 is Feb. 2.

The Supreme Court’s role is another step in a new redistricting process that’s been rife with confusion and disagreement along the way.

The maps in question — laying out Ohio House and Ohio Senate lines — were pushed through the new Redistricting Commission at just past its deadline. The panel’s three statewide officials — Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, all Republicans —expressed opposition to the lines, yet all voted yes.

Minority Democrats, given a pivotal role in approval of a 10-year plan, never put their own map before the commission, deferring their chances to the courts, according to filings in the case. Both Democratic members of the seven-member redistricting commission voted no, so the maps being challenged are set to last just four years, rather than a full decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News